Authorities in Philadelphia have made an arrest after a police officer was shot and killed and a second was wounded while responding to an incident at Philadelphia International Airport.

Veteran officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz had confronted two people breaking into a car at the airport before the attack late on Thursday.

Both officers were taken to hospitals, but Mendez – who was shot multiple times – was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Mr Ortiz – who was shot once in the arm – was released from hospital on Saturday.

Police have scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon local time to release further details. The force previously offered a reward of up to $184,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene in an SUV that authorities later learned had been reported stolen in the city around a week ago. The vehicle was later seen at a hospital in Philadelphia dropping off 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, who authorities say was believed to be involved in the confrontation with the officers.

Duran was shot in the chest, abdomen and left arm and was pronounced dead around 11.30pm Thursday.

It was not clear if any other suspects were wounded in the shooting, authorities said, or how many of them had fired weapons.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford noted that the shooting came only a week after three officers were shot and wounded while responding to a call. “A numb, numb moment for us, to again encounter something like this,” he said.

Mendez, 50, was a 22-year veteran of the force and was married with one daughter. His gun has not been located, Stanford said, and it’s not yet known if anyone fired the weapon during the confrontation.

Mr Ortiz, 60, is a 20-year veteran of the department. He is married with three children.

Joseph Regan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, also mourned Mendez’s death, telling reporters: “We lost a hero.”

Speaking Friday at a news conference to announce the police unions’ reward, Lodge 5 President John McNesby said the city’s police force was “undermanned” and said more officers were needed in the streets. He also was critical of the district attorney’s office, saying that if violent offenders are not prosecuted “that sends a message they can do what they want.”

Calling the two officers “standouts” and noting their long service to the city, Mr McNesby said the loss was a tough one for their colleagues and the department.

“I saw more tears last night than I’ve ever seen in all my years here,” Mr McNesby said.

President Joe Biden, who was in Philadelphia on Friday, offered his condolences to the families of the officers.

“They put their lives on the line to protect this community,” he said.