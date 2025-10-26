1 killed and 6 injured after gunfire erupts at Pennsylvania HBCU homecoming

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least one person was killed and six others were injured when gunfire erupted as students celebrated homecoming at Lincoln University, a historically Black college in Pennsylvania.

The shooting broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday as students and alumni attended a tailgate after a football game at the historic Chester County campus, about 45 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

“We don’t have a lot of answers about exactly what happened,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said Sunday. “What I will tell you is that today we’re operating as if this is not an incident where someone came in with the design to inflict mass damage on a college campus.”

A person with a firearm was detained, but no charges were filed as of Sunday. Authorities have not specified whether that person is a suspect.

Officials are currently investigating whether there was more than one shooter, but said they do not believe there is any threat to the campus or the greater community.

A shooting broke out at Lincoln University after the HBCU’s homecoming football game Saturday. At least one person was killed and six others were injured, authorities said ( Lincoln University )

“It was a chaotic scene, and people fled in every direction,” the district attorney added.

Lincoln University, one of the country’s first historically Black colleges and universities, enrolls about 2,000 students.

Authorities have identified the victims, including the person who was killed, but have not shared their names with the public. They also declined to share any details about the victims’ conditions or where they were being treated.

A motive for the shooting was not known Sunday, investigators said.

Lincoln University Police Chief Marc Partee said the shooting left the school community devastated on what was supposed to be a day of celebrating the historic university’s legacy.

"This was to be a joyous occasion − homecoming, when individuals come back and they give back to their alma mater, and they relive the good memories of their times at Lincoln University," Partee said, according to the Delaware News Journal.

"This was interrupted by gunfire that should not have occurred, and we are concerned for our students who had to experience this, our alumni who had to experience this, and our visitors."

Students said the campus was tense and eerily quiet in the aftermath of the shooting.

“We heard it, but we didn’t know what was going on,” college senior Jiles Ebai told the outlet. “Then we saw people running.”

Ebay said he doesn’t believe the gunman was a student at the school, questioning, “Why would we mess our homecoming up?”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also offered his support to students and staff at the HBCU.

“Join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” he wrote.

The Chester County District Attorney’s office said on social media that local, state and federal law enforcement were investigating the shooting.

The public was urged to avoid the area surrounding the university.

Officials are asking anyone with video from the scene or information that could be helpful to their investigation to contact the FBI.

With reporting by the Associated Press.