The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An “all-American” couple and their two young children were found dead inside their Pennsylvania home in what investigators described as an “unthinkable” and “unfathomable” murder-suicide.

Pennsylvania State Police say Paul Swarner, 35, shot his wife, Karen Swarner, 32, and their two young children, Evelyn, 5, and Connor, 1, before turning the gun on himself, according to WTAE.

“It’s unthinkable, unfathomable,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani said at a news conference.

“To be honest with you, I don’t have the words to describe how awful it is. I mean, you’re talking about your wife, but then a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old? It’s just devastating.”

Limani said the horrific discovery was made last week when their relatives couldn’t get in touch with them.

open image in gallery Police said a relative found the family dead on January 24 ( Facebook )

A family member spoke to Karen Swarner on Wednesday and “for all intents and purposes,” it appeared to be a “normal conversation,” Limani said, adding that “there was not what you would consider strife or any type of concern or fear of endangerment or anything like that.”

But when relatives were unable to reach the couple on Thursday, Karen Swarner’s father went to their house in Westmoreland County and found the family dead in one of the rooms.

Police responded to the scene and have been searching the house for answers. A Ruger .22 handgun, the weapon investigators believe was used in the shooting, was recovered.

Limani said investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the tragic murder-suicide of who he described as “an all-American family.”

open image in gallery Police responded to the scene and have been searching the house for answers ( Pennsylvania State Police/WTAE )

“We’re going to do everything we can to get answers to the family but I’m sure right now that answers aren’t going to be sufficient for what they’re going through.”

The couple had been married for 10 years and there had been no previous domestic violence calls that involved state police, Limani added.

“I hope we’re able to find some answers. It’s extremely, extremely sad. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s worse.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.