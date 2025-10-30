Suspect disguised himself as a woman to record people in gym locker room, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspected peeping Tom has been arrested in Maryland after allegedly disguising himself in order to record women in multiple different gym locker rooms.

Tshikundi Taty, 44, is accused of dressing in a wig and female clothing in order to access the locker room and film other gym members, before ditching his disguise and fleeing the scene.

Pictures shared by police show the suspect in a long dark wig and sunglasses and a face covering, as well as a hot pink hooded sweatshirt.

On October 10, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to One Life Fitness Club in Germantown, to reports that an unknown suspect had entered the women’s locker room.

A woman claimed that the individual had recorded her in the shower. Following an extensive investigation the man was identified as Taty, from Takoma Park, according to police.

A suspected peeping Tom has been arrested in Maryland after allegedly disguising himself in order to record women in multiple different gym locker rooms. Tshikundi Taty, 44, reportedly dressed in a wig and female clothing in order to access the locker room and film other gym members ( Montgomery Police Department )

Police said during the investigation it was determined that Taty would disguise himself as a woman to gain entry into the women’s locker room.

After the crime, he would then remove the disguise in an attempt to conceal his identity, and flee the scene, police said.

On Wednesday, October 29, officers followed Taty to a Planet Fitness in White Oak, where he was located in the women’s locker room disguised as a woman, police said.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, and has since been charged with multiple counts.

Detectives are concerned that there may be additional victims and are asking for them to come forward.