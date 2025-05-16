Man arrested trying to smuggle parrots across US border stuffed into his boots

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man was caught attempting to smuggle six parrots across the U.S. border from Mexico stuffed into his boots, according to officials.

Border Protection agents noticed that the 51-year-old man had ‘unusual clothing bulges’ around his ankles and when they inspected further discovered the birds.

The bizarre incident took place on April 30 when the man was pulled aside as he applied for entry into California from Mexico at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The unusual lumps were spotted by an officer when the man was asked to get out of his vehicle and the undeclared parrots were discovered.

CBP says that another six birds, two of whom were dead, were found inside the vehicle.

“The smuggling of birds is extremely dangerous," Sidney Aki, director of CBP San Diego field operations, said in a statement.

“Birds can also be hosts for a variety of diseases that can threaten native wildlife and U.S. agricultural industries, potentially causing widespread economic consequences.”

The confiscated birds remain under quarantine by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services to ensure they do not have diseases such as bird flu.

Earlier this month a 26-year-old man trying to cross into the U.S. at the San Isidro Port of Entry was caught attempting to smuggle in 16 parakeets and three chickens.

The animals were found when officers spotted a blanket inside the vehicle moving and when it was removed, they discovered the animals in two cages underneath it.