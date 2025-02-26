The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida man attacked an elderly couple over a parking space last month.

Mark Swick, 47, of Land O’Lakes, Florida, allegedly assaulted a couple in downtown Stuart, about 40 miles north of Palm Beach, on January 31.

The victims were trying to find a parking space when they noticed Swick get into his vehicle and patiently waited for him to exit a space, the Stuart Police Department said in a statement. After a few minutes, the unidentified 71-year-old woman got out of her vehicle, approached the suspect and asked if he’d be leaving soon.

Swick reportedly became upset, police said, exited the vehicle and struck the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. From there, he repeatedly kicked her.

The woman’s 74-year-old husband noticed what happened and got out of his car to defend his wife, said investigators. Swick allegedly pushed the man to the ground and struck him. The suspect then fled the area and officers were called to the scene.

The elderly couple managed to give officers minimal information about the incident, the suspect and his car. Police said the assault left the couple traumatized. The victims refused medical treatment on the scene. Officials did not state whether the two individuals sustained injuries.

Authorities managed to locate the suspect in Port St Lucie. Officials did not provide further information. Swick currently faces two felony counts of battery on a person over the age of 65.