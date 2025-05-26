The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A couple in South Carolina was arrested after their baby was found in “horrific” conditions at a home filled with feces, piles of trash, and over 40 animals, including the carcass of a goat that was decomposing in the bathtub.

Kayla Renard and Nicholas Foley were taken into custody after police received concerns from the Department of Social Services that they were living with their 8-month-old living in an “unsafe environment,” according to a Honea Path Police Department news release.

“In my 30-plus years of service, I have never encountered such a horrific situation involving unsanitary conditions and such a large number of animals,” Honea Path Police Chief Chris Miller said.

open image in gallery Kayla Renard (pictured) and Nicholas Foley were taken into custody after police received concerns from the Department of Social Services that they were living with their 8-month-old living in an ‘unsafe environment’ ( Anderson County Detention Center )

On May 19, police responded to the home on South Shirley Avenue and were met with a shocking scene.

“Once my officers went inside, they discovered just piles of trash and animal feces,” Miller said.

“There were several different types of animals running around. Raccoons, chickens, cats, dogs. There was a dead goat in the bathtub in the bathroom that had been decomposing for several days.”

Animal feces and waste were found throughout the home and police determined that the “severe unsafe and unsanitary conditions that put the infant at risk.”

.The “alarming situation” prompted police to call Dr. Kim Sanders with Anderson County PAWS, for assistance due to the overwhelming number of animals, police said.

More than 40 animals were safely removed from the property and the baby was placed in the care of a relative, according to police.

“The child is OK. The child was in pretty good condition for the unsanitary conditions of the house,” Miller said, per WJCL.

Police did not disclose how many dead animals were found, but Dr. Sanders told PEOPLE Magazine that six dead animals were removed from the property.

open image in gallery More than 40 animals were removed from the South Carolina home (pictured), including a dead goat that was decomposing in the bathtub ( Google Street View )

She also said that 41 live animals were found in the home, including 25 dogs, three cats, five raccoons, six chickens and two rabbits. The animals were “severely dehydrated, covered in feces and the majority of them were extremely emaciated,” she added.

“The home was unfit for any living creature let alone an 8-month-old baby girl,” Sanders said, recalling the “overwhelming” smell in the home, adding that “the ammonia burned our eyes.”

“All of the animals are undergoing medical care and are expected to recover at this time. The emotional trauma they sustained will be a bigger challenge to overcome.”

open image in gallery Nicholas Foley was also arrested. Both parents have since bonded out of jail ( Anderson County Detention Center )

Renard and Foley were charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and ill treatment of animals, and violations of town ordinances.

They were booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and given $10,000 surety bonds. Both have since posted bond.

The police chief told WHNS he found the parents’ lack of expression to be the most disturbing.

“Sitting there calm and really no emotion. No facial expressions,” Chief Miller said. “You would think that they’d be a little upset that someone was taking their eight-month-old baby, that the police were there and discovered the horrific conditions of this house. You would think that they would have to know that they were in trouble.”