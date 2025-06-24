Father whose dead baby girl was found in motel dresser drawer sent Facebook message to reporter before arrest

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A month before his arrest, a Texas father whose 4-month-old daughter was found dead in a motel dresser told a reporter that he did everything he could to save the child.

A month before that, the child's mother told the same reporter a completely different story.

Jeremy Fancher and Destiny Campos are both facing murder charges related to the 2024 death of their child, Brookelyn, who was found dead in a dresser drawer at a Days Inn in Harris County, Texas.

A month before his arrest, Fancher spoke to KPRC 2 reporter Corley Peel via a Facebook message. He described leaving the motel to get food for his family and what he discovered when he returned.

“When I left, my daughter was fine. She was asleep. Her brother was awake and so was her mother,” Fancher wrote.

Destiny Campos and Jeremy Fancher face murder charges in Texas after their 4-month-old child, Brookelyn Fancher, was found dead inside a motel dresser drawer in 2024. Both Fancher and Campos sent messages to a reporter prior to their arrests giving conflicting accounts of the night their child died ( Harris County Sheriff's Office )

He told Peel when he returned to the room, he noticed that Campos and their 18-month-old son were awake, and then walked to the dresser to check on Brookleyn.

Fancher claims that when he approached the child, Campos fled into the hallway and began shouting that he killed their daughter.

“I grabbed [Brookelyn] and immediately began giving CPR,” Fancher claimed.

His version of events contradicts a similar message that Campos sent Peel two months before their arrest.

Campos told Peel that she remembered Fancher taking Brookleyn to the store with him before the child died.

Regardless of which story is true, both parents wound up in cuffs and are accused of murdering their child.

Fancer was arrested on Saturday in San Angelo and Campos was arrested on Friday. Fancer's new girlfriend, Marilyn Jennifer Mork, was also arrested for allegedly helping him hide from police. She has since been released on bond.

According to court documents, the parents allegedly placed Brookelyn in enclosed dresser drawers and muffled the sounds of her cries by sealing the edges of the drawers with towels.

The child suffocated in the drawer.

Lisa Farrell, Brookelyn's maternal grandmother, told KPRC 2 that her daughter, Campos, was acting strange after her child died.

“When I asked her what happened, she wasn’t crying real tears,” Farrell said. “She just rubbed her face and did that fake sniffle stuff. All she kept telling me was, ‘I’m sorry, Mom, I am sorry, mom.’”

Campos and Fancer are both innocent until proven guilty. Farrell reportedly has already made up her mind about the case.

“I hope they spend the duration of the time that she [Brookelyn] lost in jail,” Farrell told the broadcaster, referring to all of the years her granddaughter will never get to experience.

“She’s never gonna have her graduation, she’s not gonna have a prom, she is never gonna have a wedding, she never gonna have a first born,” Farrell said. “She lost all that because of their stupidity.”

At the time of Campos' probable cause hearing, she was reportedly seven months pregnant. The judge in that hearing said Campos allegedly told a witness that her new pregnancy would “replace the loss of her daughter.”

Campos is in Harris County Jail on $300,000 bond, while Fancher is detained in Tom Green County Jail on $850,000 bond.