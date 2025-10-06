The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A paraplegic man was forced to helplessly watch as robbers stole medical supplies and other valuables from his Oklahoma City home, according to multiple reports.

Alan Prudhome was in a motorcycle accident five years ago, leaving him to depend on an electric wheelchair to get around, local NBC affiliate KFOR reported. While he’s always tried to remain independent, he struggles to get by every month with his disability benefits.

But a recent home invasion has left Prudhome reeling, both emotionally and financially.

“I can’t do much for myself. I can’t defend myself. And there’s two people in the house that I didn’t know,” Prudhome told KFOR.

Prudhome explained how he woke up in the middle of the robbery with one intruder trying to remove the bag he was wearing around his waist and another leaving his closet with a box of his things.

“They ended up taking my manual wheelchair, the hand controls that I use when I drive, medicine,” Prudhome said, adding he can’t replace the stolen equipment quickly.

“Being on disability, I scrape by every month and so I’m struggling as it is. And then they took what cash I had,” he said.

According to an incident report from the Oklahoma City Police Department obtained by The Independent, a man named Johnny Johnson III was arrested on a burglary charge.

Prudhome started a GoFundMe to help with his financial burdens, telling potential donors, “I was robbed of nearly everything I owned,” and asking for their help as he struggles to replace the equipment that “I depend on every day” and basic bills.

“I’ve always tried to stay strong and independent despite my challenges, but right now I can’t do it alone,” Prudhome wrote on his page, which has raised more than $6,600.

Prudhome also talked about the emotional toll the robbery had on him in his interview with KFOR.

“I just I don’t feel comfortable being home by myself. I freak out like I’m having panic attack when I’m there alone,” he said. “Being paraplegic, it’s hard, and it makes people that vulnerable already.”

Eight days before the robbery, Prudhome returned home to see his front door forced open, according to the outlet.

"Someone had pried the door open, went in and stole my TVs, my laptop, my computer," Prudhome told local CBS affiliate News 9.

He’s out thousands of dollars from the two robberies and fears another theft could happen at his apartment, KFOR reported.