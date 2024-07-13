Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A trip to Panda Express turned to horror for one California family when their 4-year-old was kidnapped , police said.

The child was found safe about 30 minutes later at a nearby motel, and police have arrested a suspect in the case.

The little girl and her grandmother were visiting a Panda Express in Santa Monica, California, around noon on Friday. Witnesses said the grandmother had gone up to a counter to pay for their meal when a suspect lured the girl outside, according to ABC 7 .

The 4-year-old and the suspect started to walk down the street before the grandmother realized what happened.

She then called police , who responded in under a minute for the initial report.

Officers found Sheilds at the motel along with the girl, 4 ( Santa Monica police )

Video from the store showed the suspected kidnapper was a woman in her 30s.

"There were at least 30 of our department personnel out searching for her," Santa Monica police Lt. Erika Aklufi said, according to ABC 7. "That includes our officers, civilian personnel, our public services officers. We had a drone. We had a K9 out. Literally any available person was out looking for her."

About 30 minutes after the ordeal started, police found the woman at a nearby motel, according to the report. Motel staff recognized the woman in photographs shown by police and said she lived at the facility.

Officers found the girl unharmed and returned her to her family.

The suspect was identified as Breanna Taylor Shields, 31. She was charged with kidnapping, with a possible sentencing enhancement due to the child’s age.