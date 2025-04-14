The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A New Mexico man was arrested for allegedly firebombing a Tesla showroom and a Republican Party office in the state, and could face up to 40 years behind bars.

Jamison Wagner, 40, an Albuquerque resident, was detained in connection with arson attacks in February and March at the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom and the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters.

Investigators linked the suspect to the attacks through surveillance footage and scene evidence.

Officials responded to the showroom on February 9, following reports of two burning Model Y cars in the parking lot outside. The cars sustained damage, with one vehicle being destroyed. Following an examination, police determined the fire had been caused intentionally.

open image in gallery An image of the front door of a Republican Party office in New Mexico that was set alight in March ( Department of Justice )

Additionally, officials observed signs of vandalism across the property, including spray painted graffiti reading “Die Elon” and “Tesla Nazi Inc.” Some of the letters in the phrases were replaced with symbols representing a swastika, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Five to six vehicles in the parking lot were also spray-painted with similar swastika symbols on windshields, windows and body panels. Some of the cars sustained mechanical damage to the windows, revealing that someone had tried to break into the cars. One jar of ignitable liquid was recovered from the scene.

Surveillance footage of the attack showed a light-colored sedan parked east of the showroom. Wagner allegedly approached the facility on foot while wearing all black clothing, a black mask and hoodie and a white box.

Police said he used spray paint from the box to draw the graffiti before breaking windows on several vehicles. He then placed a container or incendiary device inside the two Tesla cars that ignited, police said, adding he had a flickering light in his hand consistent with an ignition source. A flame then appeared inside one of the cars.

The suspect left the area shortly after the fire started in one of the vehicles. At one point, his hoodie fell back, revealing a balding, police said, helping lead them to Wagner.

open image in gallery Jamison Wagner, 40, an Albuquerque resident, has been arrested in connection with arson attacks in February and March at the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom and the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters ( DOJ )

Fire officials later responded to a fire at the Republican Party of New Mexico office on March 30. When authorities responded, they observed flames at the door to the suite. Officials put the fire out shortly after it began. The building sustained damage to the front door, entry/lobby area and smoke extension throughout the office.

Graffiti with the phrase “ICE=KKK” was spotted on the south wall. Following an investigation, officials determined the cause of the fire was arson. Evidence recovered from the scene matched evidence from the Tesla showroom fire. Police believe Wagner used Molotov cocktails to start the fires.

During a search of the man’s home, investigators recovered a white cardboard box with eight assembled incendiary devices, black and red spray paint, materials for the manufacture of additional incendiary devices and ignitable liquids consistent with gasoline.

Officials also seized a Black hooded jacket with red spray paint that matched the surveillance footage from the showroom fire and found a cardboard decal cutout reading “ICE=KKK.”

A vehicle matching the description of a car at the blaze was in the man’s garage.

open image in gallery The sign police said was recovered from Wagner's home ( DOJ )

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a written statement announcing Wagner’s arrest. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

The arrest is the latest in a series of crimes across the world targeting Teslas, superchargers and dealerships due to Elon Musk’s role with the Department of Government Efficiency, which has overseen the firing of thousands of federal workers.

Wagner has been charged with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives and will remain in custody pending a detention hearing that has not been set yet.

If convicted, he faces five and 20 years in prison for each count.