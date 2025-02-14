The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man fatally shot a Palm Beach County deputy after the officer started dating his ex-girlfriend, police say.

Kevin Bennette, 32, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Deputy Basil Powell, who police say was "targeted and ambushed while returning home" in Belle Glade, Florida Monday evening.

“It appears that our off-duty Deputy, Basil Powell, was targeted and ambushed while returning home,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. “As he exited his vehicle, he was immediately fired upon.”

Powell, who worked for the county for three years, had been dating Bennette’s former partner. Bennette was arrested with Powell's handcuffs, police said.

open image in gallery Kevin Bennette, pictured, was arrested in connection with Basil Powell's death Thursday. Police say Powell was dating his ex-girlfriend. ( Palm Beach County )

"I think that he was extremely agitated over that and upset and that's why he decided to kill our deputy," Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters Thursday, according to NBC Miami. "Sometimes we make bad choices in our life but that doesn't excuse the fact that he doesn't have the right to kill anybody over a bad relationship."

Bennette is expected to face a first-degree murder charge, Bradshaw said. He added that investigators have DNA and other forensic evidence tying him to the scene — but the murder weapon still hasn’t been discovered, local outlet WPBF reports.

Bennette has been convicted of prior crimes, Bradshaw said, including domestic battery, burglary and theft.

open image in gallery Palm Beach County Deputy Basil Powell was ‘ambushed’ after returning home from work, police say ( Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office )

The sheriff’s office first announced Powell’s death Tuesday morning.

“PBSO, once again, stands together, honoring our deputy’s memory and supporting his family, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow,” the office said in a statement.

Community members have since shared their condolences on social media.

“My prayers go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Powell,” Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz wrote on Facebook. “The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office stands with our brothers and sisters of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

“My deepest condolences and prayers to the Powell family and PBSO Corrections Division during this difficult time,” another user wrote on Facebook. “Rest in Peace Brother.”

The Independent was unable to identify Bennette’s attorney for comment.