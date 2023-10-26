Mother of Palestinian-American boy stabbed to death asks for ‘prayers for peace’

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy who was stabbed to death in Chicago has asked that others “pray for peace”, following her release from hospital.

Hanaan Shahin, 32, was stabbed a dozen times in the vicious attack, allegedly carried out by her landlord Joseph Czuba. Her young son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, was fatally stabbed 26 times.

In her first remarks since her release from hospital over the weekend, Ms Shahin described her son as “my best friend” and said her speedy recovery was due to “God hearing the prayers of people out there”.

According to a statement update on her condition, released by CAIR-Chicago, Ms Shahin said she found solace in “remembering Wadea as an angel on earth, and knowing that he is now an angel in heaven."

CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab said that he had met with Ms Shahin to assess her wellbeing and get a “deeper understanding” of what happened on the day of the incident. The pair also shared stories of Wadea, and how “smart and funny” the youngster was.

Mr Rehab said that her injuries were healing and that doctors were “stunned” by the speed of her recovery.

People gather at the funeral of Wadea Al-Fayoume (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“Despite the painful loss and the trauma she experienced that morning, her spirit is strong and she is finding peace and answers in her faith in God,” he wrote in a statement.

“She said that she accepts that God chose them for this test – and that she finds solace in ‘remembering Wadea as an angel on earth, and knowing that he is now an angel in heaven’.

People mourn following the fatal stabbing of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“She said that she harbours no hatred, but believes in the pursuit of justice.”

When asked if she had a public statement to convey, Ms Shahin had smiled and replied: “Just… Pray for peace, according to Mr Rehab.

Ms Shahin was due to take part in a press conference on Wednesday, which was later rescheduled. CAIR-Chicago said that a candlelit vigil to honour Wadea is due to take place on Sunday in suburban Oak Brook.

Last week, 71-year-old Mr Czuba appeared in court last week on charges of murder, attempted murder and hate crime. He is due back in court on 30 October.

Speaking at a news conference last week, one of Wadea’s uncles said he believed Mr Czuba had become enraged due to coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, including claims that Israeli babies had been beheaded by Hamas fighters.