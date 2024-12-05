Two wounded and suspected gunman dead in shooting at California elementary school

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A gunman wounded two children and then killed himself at a Northern California elementary school on Wednesday, police said.

Police arrived at Feather River Adventist School around 1pm responding to a call of shots fired.

“When we arrived, we located an individual, an adult male,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters. “He was down, appears to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The gunman is not believed to be associated with the school. Police are working to obtain his identity.

“We are very, very early on in this investigation. There is still a lot of unknown questions, and answers that we are trying to obtain,” Honea added.

The FBI’s Sacramento office said on Facebook it was aiding local law enforcement.

Two students were sent to the hospital after the shooting, one of whom was airlifted. The sheriff said the children’s ages and genders are not being released at this time.

Students from Feather River, a K-8 school with 35 pupils, have been moved to Oroville’s Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their parents.

Police and fire vehicles were seen surrounding the school.

A portion of State Route 70 is closed to northbound traffic at East Gridley Road, KRCR reports.

The Independent has contacted the sheriff’s office for additional information.

Peyton Sherwood, who works at Duke Sherwood Contracting Inc, a company with an office near the school, told The New York Times he saw a helicopter land at the campus.