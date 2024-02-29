One person killed and multiple injured in Orlando shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 21-year-old man was killed in a shootout which left six others injured in Florida.

Police in Orlando told The Independent that the incident began at around 3pm on Wednesday in the Rosemont area of the city when two people got into a disagreement over a vehicle not being returned on time.

One of the people involved was assaulted and told officers they wanted to prosecute, but the suspect couldn’t be found.

“Officers did issue a trespass warning for one of the individuals involved in the alleged disagreement. Orlando Police Detectives suspect one of these parties are involved in the shooting incident that occurred later that evening,” the department said in a statement.

Eight hours later, at 11pm, cops were called out again to Ironwedge Drive following reports of a shooting.

Seven shooting victims were found and one of them, James Jerry Dawn William III, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police officers are still on the scene Thursday morning.

“We are still in the process of sorting out the roles of those injured and identifying the suspects,” the department added. “We do know there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups and OPD has developed and are working leads in this case.”