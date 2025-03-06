Oregon man tried to destroy Teslas with a molotov cocktail, says DOJ

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An Oregon man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to destroy a line of Tesla cars with Molotov cocktails in Salem, Oregon, just south of Portland.

Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, was arrested Tuesday and appeared in federal court the following day to answer to a charge of illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Lanksy’s arrest comes at a time when Tesla vehicles and charging stations appear to be under attack across the country as the company’s owner Elon Musk takes a more prominent role within President Donald Trump’s administration.

Musk, who posts on X daily, replied to a post from activist Andy Ngo, which identified Lansky’s social media accounts. Despite any proof that it was the same Adam Lansky, Musk appeared to endorse the post responding to it with “!!”

In the early hours of January 20, Salem police officers responded to reports of a man throwing Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership along Mission Street in Salem, according to court documents.

A witness saw the suspect walking towards the dealership with a collapsible wagon in tow, reports The Oregonian.

But then, he watched as the man pulled an object out of a bag directly in front of the showroom, lit it on fire, and then launched it at a red Tesla SUV that was parked directly outside.

open image in gallery The aftermath of the attack on a red Tesla outside of the dealership ( Salem Police Department )

He then proceeded to throw an object through the dealership’s window, said the man.

Authorities say that object was a Molotov cocktail – also known as a petrol bomb – a weapon that is typically a bottle filled with a flammable liquid with a wick that gets ignited before throwing.

When officers arrived at the scene, two fires were discovered: one in front of the dealership and another at the back, beside a Tesla car, according to the affidavit, reports The Oregonian.

The witness claimed that the assailant spotted him and aimed what looked like an AR-15 rifle in his direction before the witness managed to quickly flee.

Almost a month later, officers were called to the same dealership after what appeared to be bullets were fired into a building and a vehicle.

open image in gallery The assailant was pictured on CCTV surveillance launching the Molotovs ( USDOJ )

Lanksy is tied to both incidents, authorities said.

Surveillance on a patrol car also captured him firing the round of bullets at the building and at least one vehicle.

A security guard had reportedly been on site but heard no gunshots, which led investigators to believe the assailant was using a suppressor when he fired the rounds.

A vehicle captured in the surveillance footage at the scene was also tied to Lanksy’s home in Salem, said the outlet.

Tesla Inc. share prices have been steadily plummeting since Trump’s inauguration, where he celebrated by performing a controversial salute at a celebratory rally.

Lanksy was ordered to be detained Wednesday pending further court proceedings, confirmed the DOJ.

The Independent contacted the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Salem Police Department for further details.