California wrestling coach accused of having sex with underage students

A wrestling coach in Southern California has been arrested for allegedly having sex with minor students.

Anthony Oscar Alcala, 28, of Huntington Beach, was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies received a report in February 2025 from an organization focused on reducing sexual assaults on student athletes alleging that a pair of teenagers had been groomed by Alcala before he pushed them into sexual encounters.

The teens were contacted by law enforcement and told deputies that the alleged abuse occurred while Alcala was working as a wrestling coach at both El Modena High School in Orange and Foothill High School in Santa Ana.

Both of the victims alleged that Alcala had groomed them and had sex with them while working as a coach at their schools.

Over the course of the investigation, deputies discovered that Alcala had also coached at a private wrestling club in Placentia called Premier Wrestling, which previously operated under the name Somar Wrestling.

Alcala was eventually arrested and booked in the Orange County Jail on multiple felony charges including sexual intercourse with a minor.

The sheriff's office said that there may be other victims, and that they or anyone with additional information concerning Alcala’s case should contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Detail or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

"Due to Alcala's access to juveniles, investigators believe there may be additional victims," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The investigation into Alcala is ongoing.