The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An OnlyFans creator in California has been charged with murder after a man died following a sexual fetish encounter that saw him have a bag duct taped over his head.

Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam, 31, was arrested last month – two years after the encounter which left 55-year-old Michael Dale dead after being placed on life support.

Per court documents obtained by The Orange County Register, during the encounter, Rylaarsdam allegedly wrapped a bag around Dale’s head and glued a pair of women’s shoes to his feet – at his request.

She also allegedly recorded the interactions to use as content for her OnlyFans site. Investigators claimed that one video showed Dale in the secured bag for at least eight minutes.

Rylaarsdam has been charged with second-degree murder. She previously pleaded not guilty in Vista Superior Court.

The alleged incident occurred at a home in Escondido in April 2023, in what appeared to be a session of bondage, discipline, dominance, submission, sadism, and masochism — more commonly referred to as BDSM.

In text messages and phone calls in the weeks leading up to the encounter, Dale made some unusual requests, including that she wrap him like a mummy in Saran wrap and glue a pair of women’s boots onto his feet, according to the affidavit viewed by the Register.

He also allegedly paid her over $11,000 for the encounter.

open image in gallery An OnlyFans creator in California has been charged with murder after a man died following a sexual fetish encounter with her. Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam, 31, was arrested last month – some two years after the encounter which left 55-year-old Michael Dale on life support ( (Rokas Tenys/Alamy/PA) )

The document alleges that when Rylaarsdam arrived at Dale’s home at about 6 p.m. on April 17, 2023, he “appeared intoxicated.” “Despite that fact, Rylaarsdam decided to spend the next several hours with Dale and engaged in fetish behavior at Dale’s request,” the affidavit states, per the Register.

Rylaarsdam called 911 around four hours later and officers reportedly arrived to find her performing CPR on Dale. She told officers it was the first time she had ever engaged in fetish behavior, according to the affidavit.

Dale was hospitalized and declared brain-dead the following day. Several days later, he was taken off life-support. Authorities allege he suffocated with his cause of death linked to deprivation of oxygen to the brain.

Rylaarsdam later handed over her phone to authorities and detectives found “several troubling videos” of Dale, including of him struggling to breathe, with duct tape over his mouth, a plastic bag over his head and more cling wrap around his face and head, the affidavit states.

Dale’s wrists were bound, his fingers were covered in duct tape and his legs were plastic-wrapped, the affidavit says. Prosecutors say he was unable to remove the bag or wrappings over his head.

It was also claimed that Rylaarsdam performed a sex act as Dale lay unresponsive nearby, apparently creating “content” for her OnlyFans page. The footage was shot shortly before the call to 911 was placed.

Rylaarsdam denied putting a bag over his head, police said.

Deputy District Attorney David Jarman, who is prosecuting the case, said the evidence supported a second-degree murder charge for Rylaarsdam. “The evidence showed that he hired her to perform bondage acts and fetish acts,” he said.

“There is no indication that he asked her to obstruct his breathing, asked her to put tape over his mouth, asked her to put a plastic bag over his head.”

Rylaarsdam’s defense attorney, David Cohen, said it’s “clear there was no intent to kill.” “She acted appropriately when she realized this was a problem.”