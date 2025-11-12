The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former French Olympic figure skater Surya Bonaly says thieves stole her medals out of her Las Vegas home while she was away taking care of her cancer-stricken mother.

Bonaly, 51, who is famous for executing a seamless backflip on ice, shared photos of herself with the medals on Instagram. “You see all those medals that I won in the past while competing in different world and European championships are sadly gone,” she posted.

“Several days ago someone I mean a couple burglarized my home and stole all my valuable. Little reminder to Vegas residents or Pawn Shops if you ever see some foreign gold and silver medals for sales Please Please call the Police immediately thanks,” she added.

At the time of the alleged theft, Bonaly was in Minnesota helping her mother, who has been diagnosed with lung, breast and sternum cancer, FOX5 Vegas reported.

Bonaly, a three-time world silver medalist who now coaches figure skating, is also undergoing treatment for breast cancer, the outlet reported.

open image in gallery Surya Bonaly (left) pictured with a silver medal at the World Figure Skating Championships in 1995. Bonaly says all of her medals were stolen from her home while she was out of town ( Getty Images )

Surveillance cameras at Bonaly’s home captured what she called an organized crime that took place from Friday to Monday while she was out of town, and involved at least four people. Bonaly said the thieves broke windows and turned off her WiFi to try and tamper with her cameras.

“I think it’s definitely organized by a company or by some bad people,” Bonaly said.

When she returned from her trip, she found the front door was open and her house had been ransacked.

“I realized that my medals were gone,” she said. “European champion or world champion, junior, everything – any medals that I had with my skating.”

Bonaly, a five-time European champion and nine-time French national champion, said all her medals were taken.

“I was there when the president of my French country gave me that as a present. So it’s a big honor,” she said, noting the emotional toll the robbery has had on her.

open image in gallery Bonaly at the World Figure Skating Championships in 1996. She is best known for her daring backflips, which are illegal in competitive skating ( Getty Images )

“Well, just – I feel mad. I feel like sometimes I feel like I want to cry,” she said. “Some people just feel like it’s better to steal something from someone than to go to work.”

Bonaly has filed a report with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. The Independent has contacted the department for further information.

“I’m hoping that I can maybe find some medals. I’m hoping, and I pray really that no one’s gonna melt that medal,” she said.

The Olympian is best known for performing the first-ever backflip landed on one foot, according to the Olympics’ website. Bonaly completed the daring move, which was banned by the figure skating federation, even though she knew it would negatively impact her score during the 1994 games in Lillehammer, Norway.

“I appreciate [it] more and I feel more proud of myself - now - today - than years ago for when I did [the backflip],” she told Olympics.com.

While Bonaly never won an Olympic medal, she came close and placed fourth after pulling off the dangerous stunt.