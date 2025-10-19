‘Multiple victims’ in shooting at Oklahoma State University after late-night party

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Multiple people were shot, including one student, after a shooting broke out at a residence hall at Oklahoma State University, police said.

The shooting erupted at around 3.40 a.m. Sunday at Carreker East residence hall, the OSU Police and Safety said.

One victim was identified as an OSU student, with News9 reporting there were three victims in total.

All victims are being treated at hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, according to OSU Chief of Police Michael Beckner.

Neither the students nor any suspects have been publicly identified.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not immediately clear.

open image in gallery A shooting at a late-night party at Oklahoma State University has left "multiple victims" hospitalized, including one student ( Google Maps )

Initial reports indicate that the shooting occurred when some partygoers returned to the residence hall after “a large, private party” at an off-campus location disbanded, police said.

They are urging anyone who doesn’t live in the residence hall to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates the scene.

“There is no ongoing threat to campus,” authorities said.

The school is located in Stillwater, roughly 65 miles from Oklahoma City.

There have been at least 118 incidents of gunfire on school grounds in 2025, according to gun safety group Everytown. The shootings have left 36 people dead and 108 injured.

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 346 mass shootings this year.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 405-744-6523.

The Independent has reached out to OSU for comment.