The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An Oklahoma pastor was arrested for sexual battery — just one day after he delivered a sermon about letting “bygones be bygones.”

Enoch Ankiwale, a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Oasis of Love Parish in Midwest City, Oklahoma, was arrested Monday. He faces allegations of kidnapping and sexual battery related to his cleaning business, Bakafe LLC., according to court documents obtained by KFOR.

Akinwale, who is married according to his church’s website, is accused of groping workers on the job. He has been in charge of the cleaning business since 2010, records show,. The allegations against him began in November 2024.

In one instance, the pastor allegedly told one victim that she was beautiful — and then grabbed her from behind; she then quit, the victim said.

open image in gallery Pastor Enoch Ankiwale preached about forgiveness on Sunday. On Monday, he was arrested for alleged sexual battery and kidnapping ( Oklahoma City Police )

Another victim recalled walking up the stairs when Akinwale came up behind her and groped her, according to court documents. He then followed her into an apartment, where he trapped her in the bathroom, she claimed.

There, he groped her several times and pinned her against the sink, despite her saying“no” multiple times, she told police. To shake him loose, she tried to elbow him in the head, but he grabbed her arm, stopping her.

Although she didn’t understand what he was saying, she got his hints: licking his lips and saying “Durex,” a condom brand. She interpreted that he was trying to pay her for sex.

More victims could be coming forward in the near future, court records suggest.

Some women received apology texts from Akinwale, they told police, KFOR reported.

Just one day before his arrest, Akinwale preached about forgiveness at his church’s Sunday service. He advised, “Don’t focus on your past,” and added: “God says let bygones be bygones.”

His wife told local reporters that “he’s not here and we need to talk to our lawyer.”

Akinwale was being held on a $75,000 bond, but has since been released, according to the outlet.