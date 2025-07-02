Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pediatrician charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter discovered in ‘staged drowning’ on family vacation

Dr. Neha Gupta, 36, and her daughter, Aria Talathi, were on vacation in El Portal when she called 911 about a child drowning last month

Erin Keller
Wednesday 02 July 2025 16:32 EDT
Oklahoma pediatrician Dr. Neha Gupta is charged with murder
Oklahoma pediatrician Dr. Neha Gupta is charged with murder (Oklahoma County Detention Center)

A pediatrician from Oklahoma City has been charged with first‑degree murder after her 4-year-old daughter died in what investigators now believe was a staged drowning at a South Florida short‑term rental home.

Dr. Neha Gupta, 36, and her daughter, Aria Talathi, were on vacation in El Portal when she called 911 about a child drowning in a residential pool at 3:40 a.m. on June 27, her attorney, Richard Cooper, told Local 10 News.

Upon arrival, Gupta walked them to the backyard where Talathi was unresponsive in the deep end, an autopsy report obtained by the outlet states.

First responders found Talathi unresponsive and started CPR. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Dr. Neha Gupta, 36, and her daughter, Aria Talathi, were on vacation in El Portal when she called 911 about a child drowning last month
Dr. Neha Gupta, 36, and her daughter, Aria Talathi, were on vacation in El Portal when she called 911 about a child drowning last month (Oklahoma County Detention Center)

Initially considered a tragic accident, the incident led to Gupta’s arrest in Oklahoma City following a weeks-long homicide investigation.

The autopsy reportedly found no water in Talathi’s lungs or stomach, ruling out drowning. Instead, injuries in her mouth and cheeks suggested “asphyxiation by smothering.”

The medical examiner concluded Talathi was likely dead before being placed in the pool, and her empty stomach contradicted her mother’s claim that she ate dinner at 9 p.m.

Gupta awaits extradition to Miami-Dade to face the first-degree murder charge, where she will be held without bond.

Gupta told detectives that the pair went to bed together in the master bedroom around 12:30 a.m. Gupta claimed she awoke at 3:20 a.m. to a noise, found Talathi missing, and saw her submerged in the pool. Unable to swim, Gupta said she struggled to rescue her daughter for 10 minutes before calling 911.

Cooper and Gupta’s other attorney, Michael Mirer, told Local 10 News on Wednesday, “We are disappointed that the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office succumbed to pressure and rushed to judgment. As a result, a grieving mother who just lost her daughter is in jail.”

The attorneys concluded, “We look forward to a full investigation which will uncover the truth of the matter.”

Miami-Dade detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

The Independent has contacted the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for further comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in