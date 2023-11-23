Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The gunman who injured four people at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio this week was motivated in part by racist ideology, according to an update from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Benjamin Charles Jones — who injured two Black women as well as a white man and white woman — was “partially inspired by racially motivated violent extremist (RMVE) ideology,” a 22 November update from the FBI and Beavercreek, Ohio police said.

Evidence collected by police included journal writings from Jones, who took his own life shortly after opening fire on 20 November.

“This investigation remains very active as the FBI thoroughly examines the attacker’s background, motive, connections, and online activity,” the update reads. “Anyone with information regarding Benjamin Charles Jones is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.”

The FBI and Beavercreek police said Jones purchased the weapon — a Hi-Point .45 calibre carbine with one nine-round magazine — from a Dayton, Ohio Walmart just two days before the shooting.

Three of the victims are in stable condition, while the fourth is in critical but stable condition, according to a 21 November update from Beavercreek city officials.

Walmart did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment sent on a US federal holiday regarding the evidence that Mr Jones was motivated by racist ideology.

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene,” Walmart said in a 21 November statement previously reported by The Independent.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.