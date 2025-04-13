The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Ohio man tracked down a woman a year after a car crash, vandalized her home and poured sugar in her gas tank, cops say.

Michael Dietz, 64, now faces vandalism and aggravated menacing charges in connection to the case, according to WOIO.

This week, police in Westlake, Ohio, responded to a victim’s home for the reported vandalism. There, officers found the door, windows and Ring doorbell camera covered with black spray paint.

“He wrote a lot of words, many of them misspelled on the house itself, plus took time to to spray paint the windows. If you watch the surveillance video, he even notices the cameras that are there and spray paints the cameras,” Capt. Gerry Vogel of the Westlake Police Department told the outlet.

open image in gallery Michael Dietz, 64, is accused of tracking down and vandalizing the home of a woman more than a year after they were involved in a car crash ( Westlake police )

The victim said the suspect she saw on her surveillance video appeared familiar.

Police then determined the victim and Dietz had been in a car crash in August 2023, according to WOIO.

Officers spoke to Dietz and he matched the suspect seen in camera. He admitted to the vandalism and said it was ‘because she was an [expletive].”

Dietz told police that everyone was ‘lucky’ he didn’t go over with a gun and start shooting. He also talked about court cases and medical issues connected to the 2023 crash, according to the report.

“You would expect maybe a kid or a young young adult would do something like this. Not thinking things through fully. But this was a 64-year-old man who should definitely know better,” Vogel told the outlet.