A man who opened fire at an assisted living facility in Ohio last week has been identified as a 70-year-old resident who was allegedly mad that his repair requests weren’t being met.

Roger Murray, 70, shot two employees, injuring them, before taking his own life, the New London Police Department said in a press release posted on their Facebook page.

“Murray, a resident of the complex, had filed multiple repair requests for his apartment and felt his requests were not being adequately met,” police said about the preliminary motive for the shooting. “He was further distraught over the matter due to a pending site inspection.”

The shooting unfolded just after 10:50 a.m. at the Windy Acres senior living retirement facility on Friday, November 8. Police arrived to find the two injured employees locked in the main office.

The shooting happened at the Windy Acres senior living retirement facility in New London, Ohio, on Friday, November 8 ( Fox 8 Cleveland )

Windy Acres office manager, Lora Gahagan, 52, of New London, had been shot in her torso, while Windy Acres maintenance employee, Kenneth Hawk, 56, of Lorain County, sustained a head injury, police said in the press release.

The employees were treated at the hospital for the non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

“We are happy to say that both victims have since been released from the hospital and are resting at home,” police said. “We wish to praise them for their actions during that stressful situation.”

New London Chief of Police Joe Hicks said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

“What I do want the community to know is everybody in our community is safe,” he said “This incident has no bearing on our safety in New London.”

