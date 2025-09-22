Ohio landscaper shot dead in argument over grass cuttings, say cops

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

What started as a routine landscaping job in Dayton, Ohio, ended in tragedy when a 22-year-old worker was gunned down in broad daylight – all because of grass cuttings, police say.

Tanner Staggs had been trimming a client’s yard with his crew on September 18 when the neighbor, Travis Jackson, confronted him about grass and mud on his vehicle, according to court documents obtained by WDTN.

An argument between the two men escalated quickly – and ended with Staggs shot multiple times on the sidewalk.

“He had shot towards the house, where the landscapers were on the sidewalk, and he was in the street,” Gus Sinclair told WHIO. “This guy lost his life over nothing.”

open image in gallery Tanner Staggs, who had recently celebrated his 22nd birthday, was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries after being shot last week ( GoFundMe )

Staggs, who had recently celebrated his 22nd birthday, was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Jackson, 36, was arrested the same day and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and discharging a firearm.

Police said he admitted to the shooting and showed officers where he had hidden the gun, a Glock 43X, Dayton Daily News reported. Investigators also recovered 9 mm casings from the street.

“We got a guy shot in the heart,” a 911 caller said, according to WKEF. When asked what sparked the violence, the caller replied: “Yeah, it was an argu– it was an argument over grass clippings on a car.”

Court records show Jackson left his home on Indiana Avenue, confronted Staggs in the street and opened fire. Jackson is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond, records show.

open image in gallery Travis Jackson, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and discharging a firearm ( Miami Valley Jails )

Staggs’ employer, Dunham’s Lawn Care, posted a tribute on Facebook.

“Tanner always had a positive attitude, was a good team player, got along well with others, was patient and understanding, and a leader among our crew,” the post read.

“He was a young man with so much life ahead of him. His passing leaves an unimaginable void for his loved ones, our team, and the entire landscaping community.”

A GoFundMe campaign created to help cover funeral costs described Staggs as “one of the most hardworking, strong-willed, caring individuals” who loved baseball, animals, and music.

“Tanner’s life was taken too soon with so much life ahead of him,” his loved ones said in the campaign. “He will forever be missed.”