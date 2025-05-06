Woman orders her five lovers to kidnap and torture man for a week in motel

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Dramatic police body cam footage shows the moment an Ohio man claims that he had been kidnapped and tortured by a woman and her five lovers.

Police arrived at the Speedway gas station and found the victim alongside his mother, who he had managed to get in touch with via a stranger. When police asked her why she never filed a missing persons report, she said she thought her son, who had been missing for about a week, wanted to be with the suspects, one of whom was his girlfriend.

But when police asked the victim if he wanted to stay with the suspects, he said no and lifted his shirt to show several injuries he had received while allegedly being kept captive, a video obtain by Law&Order shows.

Investigators described the victim as a 26-year-old man with high functioning autism, who told officers he was manipulated into staying with his alleged captors in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn for about a week. There, he claims, he was beaten with baseball bat, made to stand for hours at a time and deprived of food and sleep.

“He was being essentially tortured, assaulted, over the time frame of a week,” Maumee Chief of Police Josh Sprow said. “His injuries were results of being struck with a baseball bat, struck with fists, elbows, stomping on him when he was on the ground, which over time resulted in multiple fractured bones.”

Sprow said the suspects only allowed the victim outside for a limited time, including on March 21, which is when he went to the gas station and got a message to his mother, who called the police.

Martina Jones, 28, the victim’s alleged girlfriend, was arrested, along with five men: Aaron Bradshaw, 49, Austin Bradshaw, 23, David Cessna, 26, Chance Johnston, 27, and Michael Esqueda, 28.

open image in gallery Martina Jones, 28, (bottom left) was arrested, along with five men: Aaron Bradshaw, 49, Austin Bradshaw, 23, David Cessna, 26, Chance Johnston, 27, and Michael Esqueda, 28 ( Lucas County Corrections Center )

Police said Jones is believed to be the one who called the shots in the alleged kidnapping and that she ordered the five men to beat the victim.

“It’s clearly a strange situation when you have multiple adult men involved in a relationship with a female, and then this whole felonious assault/kidnapping taking place. Definitely not something that is normally happening in our city,” Sprow said.

The motive of the alleged assault is not clear, and police believe the group was planning to flee the area.

All six suspects were each indicted on one count of kidnapping, three counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence. The judge set their bond at $200,000 each.