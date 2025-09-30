The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Ohio police arrested 135 people as part of the massive, multi-agency Operation Next Door to target human trafficking across the state, including a Greek Orthodox priest in Cleveland and two teachers.

“Operation Next Door was named to highlight the proximity and prevalence of human trafficking,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Monday regarding the arrests, which took place last week. “Too often, we are lulled into the false narrative that these crimes happen only in the shadows. This is simply not true – human trafficking occurs in plain sight and, unfortunately, may even be fueled by your co-workers or neighbors.”

The operation resulted in the arrest of Dean Dimon, 76, of Avon, for soliciting prostitution, according to officials. Dimon identified himself as the priest at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Cleveland and admitted to a past solicitation offense, the attorney general said.

"We have shocking people or shocking individuals—dads, attorneys, and in this case, the clergy," Lorain County Sheriff Jack Hall said of the operation. "That is a person that we're supposed to go to to seek comfort, to seek guidance, and to seek assistance if these types of criminal activities are taking place. And that trust was violated by that individual last week when he decided that he was going to solicit individuals for sex."

The Independent has contacted Dimon for comment.

Ohio human trafficking operation resulted in over 130 arrests, police say ( Ohio Attorney General's Office )

"We are deeply disappointed to learn of the arrest of one of our priests in connection with alleged acts of solicitation,” a church spokesperson told WKYC. “These alleged acts are abhorrent and stand in direct contradiction to the moral and spiritual standards we uphold as a Church and which we expect from our clergy. Upon hearing of the charges, we immediately placed Father Dimon on administrative leave, removing him from all pastoral and ministerial duties, while the justice system takes its course."

Two teachers were also arrested, including Michael Ford, 55, of Cleveland Heights, for engaging in prostitution, and Kirven Jackson, 62, of Dayton, for soliciting, officials said.

The Independent has contacted the Trotwood Madison School District, where Jackson was reportedly a substitute teacher, for comment.

The Independent was unable to reach Ford for comment.

Operation Next Door also rescued a 14-year-old thought to be at risk of trafficking, and discovered an adult with developmental disability was being taken to a sting location by a suspected trafficker, police said.