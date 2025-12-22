The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Ohio doctor is facing criminal charges after authorities say he secretly and forcibly administered abortion medication to a woman he reportedly impregnated, causing her to miscarry.

Dr. Hassan Abbas, 32, a surgical resident at the University of Toledo Medical Center who was indicted earlier this month, is the center of a criminal investigation and a civil lawsuit.

Prosecutors say Abbas, who was married, had an extramarital relationship with the woman who got pregnant in December 2024. He then reportedly pressured the woman to terminate the pregnancy, according to court records obtained by WCMH.

The woman later told investigators she did not know Abbas was married and said she planned to continue the pregnancy on her own, which then led to the end of the relationship, court documents state.

The pair later reconciled and began discussing plans for a future together. But on December 18, while the woman was at Abbas’ home in Holland, Ohio, Abbas got a phone call from his father, Dr. Jihad Abbas, who is also named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by the victim.

open image in gallery Dr. Hassan Abbas faces charges after he allegedly gave abortion medication to a woman he reportedly impregnated. ( Lucas County Corrections Center )

Abbas became visibly agitated on the call that was described as contentious, according to court records. An amended complaint alleges that Abbas’ cultural and religious background, which prohibits having a child out of wedlock, made the pregnancy a source of conflict.

The woman later told police that she woke up to Abbas on top of her, attempting to force medication down her throat. Fearing she would suffocate, she said she swallowed the substance. Abbas allegedly told her that his father would never allow the pregnancy to continue.

“You have to understand…. My father will cut me off, take my vehicles, make me move…. Please understand,” Abbas reportedly said, according to court documents.

The woman said Abbas took her phone and keys to prevent her from calling 911. She fled and tried to induce vomiting before going to the hospital. Police said she had white powder residue on her face, sleeves and bedding.

Medical staff later confirmed the woman had ingested mifepristone and misoprostol, commonly referred to as a “Plan C” abortion regimen, which police say Abbas illegally obtained. About an hour later, the woman began hemorrhaging and suffered a miscarriage.

Court records also allege that Abbas and his father had devised and attempted a plan to spike her drinks with the medication to induce a miscarriage.

open image in gallery Dr. Hassan Abbas, a surgical resident at the University of Toledo Medical Center who was indicted earlier this month. ( University of Toledo Medical Center )

An investigation by the State Medical Board of Ohio later revealed that Abbas had crushed the pills and attempted to force them into the woman’s mouth during the December assault. In a July 2025 interview with board investigators, Abbas admitted ordering the medication using his wife’s personal information, giving the woman the crushed pills, hanging up the 911 call and disposing of the remaining drugs.

Abbas was placed on administrative leave from the hospital on November 5 and the State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Abbas’ medical license, multiple sources told WCMH.

The victim has filed a civil lawsuit which names Abbas, his father Dr. Jihad Abbas, ProMedica Health System, the University of Toledo Medical Center and the State of Ohio.

Abbas was released from Lucas County Corrections Center Medical Center after posting a $75,000 bond and was ordered to surrender his passport. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for January 30.