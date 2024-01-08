Ocala mall shooting suspect arrested two weeks after deadly attack

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The suspect wanted for the fatal shooting at a Florida mall just before Christmas has finally been arrested almost two weeks on from the attack.

The Ocala Police Department announced in a post on X on Monday that Albert J Shell Jr, 39, had been taken into custody in connection to the shooting at Paddock Mall, Ocala.

“The Ocala Police Department, in collaboration with the United States Marshals Service (Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force), has apprehended Albert Shell Jr., the murder suspect involved in the deadly shooting at the Paddock Mall that occurred on Dec. 23, 2023,” the department said.

A video posted by Ocala Police showed the moment Mr Shell was taken into custody.

Mr Shell had been wanted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder for the deadly shooting of 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron the weekend before Christmas.

A woman was also shot in the attack, and was briefly hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries to her leg.

Several others were injured in the chaos, with one person suffering chest pain while another said they broke an arm, according to CBS News.

It is unclear what connection the victims and suspect may have to each other. However, police said from the early days of the investigation that the shooting was a “targeted act” – with Barron the intended target.

On 23 December, a gunman opened fire at around 3.40pm at Paddock Mall while locals were doing last-minute Christmas shopping.

By 4.20pm, authorities announced that the shooting was no longer active and that the suspect had fled the scene on foot, leaving a firearm behind.

Law enforcement officials announced they were looking for a suspect dressed in all black, white sneakers and a red cap and a mask partially covering his face.

The shooting was “the worst thing we can imagine this time of the year,” police said at a press conference at the time.

Albert J Shell Jr, 39 (Ocala Police)

Police also warned a person who took the suspect’s red cap from the scene of the crime to return it immediately, saying that the hat could contain vital DNA evidence.

“We urge you to do the right thing and come forward immediately,” police said at the time.

Mr Shell was later identified as the suspect with the public urged to come forward with any information.

A $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest was increased to $20,000 just before the arrest was made.

More information about the arrest will be released by the Ocala Police Department at 9.30am EST.