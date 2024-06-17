The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A New York University freshman student allegedly stole a $51,000 haul of luxury items, including a $23,000 ruby ring, from her wealthy roommate and tried to sell them online.

A lawsuit has been filed against 18-year-old Kaitlyn Fung for allegedly stealing possessions, including labels such as Gucci, Chanel, and Bvlgari, belonging to her roommate Aurora Agapov, according to court documents obtained by The New York Post.

Agapov, who is originally from London, is the daughter of Andre Agapov, the CEO and President of Rusoro Mining, which operates and acquires gold mining and mineral properties. The CEO also allegedly has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the outlet.

The 19-year-old told the newspaper that her “heart dropped” after she allegedly found a receipt from luxury consignment retailer The Real Real that had listed several of her possessions that had gone missing.

The two NYU roommates had been “quite good friends” before the alleged incident.

“We spoke pretty much every day. I’d say we didn’t really have any falling outs or anything,” she told the newspaper. “If anything our relationship got better towards the second semester.”

However, once Agapov realized her luxury items had been allegedly stolen, she asked Fung to spend the night somewhere else and moved her own belongings out of their dorm room in New York.

“I didn’t sleep that night,” she told the local outlet. “My mother gifted me those things. They mean a lot to me.”

The lawsuit alleges that Fung had sold a $13,000 Bvlgari necklace for $2,485, and a Chanel Strauss bracelet worth $2,000 for $175.

Agapov claims that other items listed for sale but not yet purchased included a Solange Azagury ruby ring valued at $23,765, a Celine Nanno tote bag worth $3,300, and a Chanel purse worth $4,000, according to the lawsuit.

Agapov also alleges that her roommate stole her Gucci and Celine handbags, but the lawsuit says these items were returned to her.

Fung was arrested on May 2 on third-degree grand larceny but was later released, the Post reports, with a criminal case against her pending. Agapov is seeking $51,000 in damages and the return of any of her unsold possessions.

The Real Real said in a statement to The New York Post that they require consignors to confirm if they have the right to sell the items and that they are not stolen.

“If we receive any information that items might be stolen, we act fast by removing them from the site and starting an investigation,” the luxury resale platform said.

The Independent has been unable to find a contact for Agapov and Fung for comment.