NYC warns of potential terror threat targeting bridges and tunnels between Manhattan and Queens

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that threats against the city typically spike around the September 11th anniversary and Jewish high holidays

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday 10 September 2025 10:57 EDT
Related video: Tisch, Mamdani differ on cause of spikes in NYC crime

Police in New York City are warning residents that terror threats have reportedly been made against critical city infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels.

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a new conference on Tuesday that the law enforcement agency is currently "monitoring threats."

"We are monitoring threats against New York City critical infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, connecting Queens and Manhattan," she said. "As always, we take all threats seriously and we are working with our federal partners through our joint terrorism task force as we investigate."

Tisch also noted that it's not unusual to receive threats this time of year. She pointed to the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the upcoming Jewish high holidays, and the UN General Assembly as events that tend to receive threats every year.

According to PIX 11, an NYPD official speaking off camera described the threats as "uncorroborated and unsubstantiated" at this time.

Traffic stopped on the Queensboro Bridge in New York City. Police in New York announced there has been a spike in threats made in September against bridges and tunnels between Manhattan and Queens and other city infrastructure
Traffic stopped on the Queensboro Bridge in New York City. Police in New York announced there has been a spike in threats made in September against bridges and tunnels between Manhattan and Queens and other city infrastructure (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Even if that's the case, the NYPD is reportedly taking the alleged threat seriously.

Tisch warned residents that “out of an abundance of caution, we are surging resources and you can expect to see an increased police presence at critical infrastructure locations.”

“New Yorkers, during your evening commute — especially across bridges and through tunnels — you may notice an increased police presence. As we do every year around this time, we’re closely monitoring for any potential threats to NYC infrastructure," Tisch said.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch warned on September 9, 2025, that there had been a spike of threats made against city infrastructure
New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch warned on September 9, 2025, that there had been a spike of threats made against city infrastructure (Getty Images)

She continued, saying that the NYPD and partnering federal agencies are "taking all threats seriously and [have] enhanced security at key locations."

Mayor Eric Adams also issued a statement alerting residents to the increased police presence in the city.

"New Yorkers, during your evening commute — especially across bridges and through tunnels — you may notice an increased police presence," he said in a post on X. "As we do every year around this time, we're closely monitoring for any potential threats to NYC infrastructure."

"You can be confident that New York City remains safe and well protected," she said.

