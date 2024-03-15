The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been left critically injured after he was shot multiple times with his own firearm on a moving subway train in New York City after he allegedly got into a fight with another passenger.

During the busy evening rush hour, the train was arriving at Hoyt Schermerhorn station in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday before 4.45 when officers nearby heard shots being fired.

The New York Police Department say a 32-year-old man is with detectives, while a 36-year-old man has been taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery. Police have not released the identities of either man and the relationship between the two is currently unknown.

However, the police added that the 36-year-old victim was also acting “aggressive” in this altercation, as he was the one who displayed both a firearm and a razor blade or knife while on the moving train.

Michael Kemper, the New York Police Department’s chief of transit, said at a news conference after the incident that the 32-year-old man got onto a northbound A train on the subway in the afternoon; the 36-year-old man was already on the train.

The 36-year-old allegedly approached the other man, with witnesses describing him as “aggressive and provocative,” Mr Kemper said.

Police say that this is the small caliber firearm they recovered from the scene (New York Police Department)

Words were initially exchanged, but their argument escalated into a physical altercation multiple times.

At one point, the 36-year-old displayed a knife or a razor blade toward the 32-year-old man, but he put it down while words were still being exchanged, and the fight again got physical.

The 36-year-old man then got out a firearm from his jacket, and walked towards the other man “in a menacing way,” all the while yelling at him.

“During this physical confrontation, that gun, we believe, was removed from the 36-year-old by the 32-year-old, and the 32-year-old fired multiple shots, striking the 36-year-old,” Mr Kemper said.

As all of this was unfolding, the moving train pulled into the station, where multiple officers happened to be feet away.

The officers were on scene within seconds, giving medical assistance, calling an ambulance and rounding up witnesses.

The 36-year-old man who was shot has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Charges are yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Some witnesses who were in the carriage as the terrifying fight was transpiring managed to capture video footage of the incident.

One video captures a woman screaming, “Let me out!” in a packed train carriage, before the sound of shots being fired rattled through the station as the train doors open.

Passengers can be seen sprinting off the train, some of whom are screaming, and into the station as the shots ring out.

A journalist from ABC News was also at the scene during the frightening situation. She posted on her X account footage of passengers all huddled together, crouched on the floor as the train remained stationary on the platform.

Officers can be seen patrolling up and down the platform, as the passengers who appear to be visibly terrified, duck down and look to the ground.

Other horrific footage has also captured the two men in a physical scuffle on the train leading up to the shooting, with one man shouting aggressively at the other before he pulled an apparent gun out of his jacket.

Janno Leiber, the chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said at the news conference that is is “absolutely outrageous” that someone would bring a gun onto the subway and start a fight.

“The victim here, the police said, appears to be the aggressor. But the real victims are the people I saw in those videos who were having a harrowing time because they’re on a train with somebody with a gun,” Mr Lieber said.

The MTA chairman also has called to “get rid of guns,” adding that the subway is no place for firearms.

This incident comes just over a week since New York Governor Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard to subways to help police conduct random bag searches of passengers in an attempt to crack down on crime.

Ms Hochul said she would deploy 750 National Guard members within the transport network to assist the police, hoping that it would create deterrence of crime on the subway.

It was less than a month ago that the NYPD were on the hunt for New York’s “most wanted” after a 34-year-old male was shot and killed during a shooting in February after another brawl had escalated on the subway. Five other victims were also hurt in the firing.

Another man was also fatally shot on the subway in Brooklyn in January after he tried to break up a fight between two other passengers.

The NYPD said that last week they had seen a 15.4 per cent crime drop on the subway in February compared to the same month a year ago, after they surged upward of 1,000 police officers per day in the transport system, after a spike in transit crime.