Subway rider accused of raping a dead man’s corpse on a train is arrested

A Brooklyn man accused of raping a dead man on a subway train in New York City earlier this month has been arrested.

Felix Rojas, 44, turned himself in to the police on Sunday nearly three weeks after the depraved incident, the NYPD confirmed to The Independent on Monday. He was charged with first-degree rape.

The victim, identified by police sources as 37-year-old family man Jorge Gonzalez, had reportedly died of unknown causes after boarding a southbound R train on April 8.

Investigators have said they believe his body may have been on the train for hours before being targeted by the suspect, sources told NBC New York.

The disturbing attack took place around 12:20 a.m. on April 9 while the R train was in the vicinity of Whitehall Street subway station in Lower Manhattan.

Police said the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, who was unconscious and unresponsive, and then fled on foot, police said.

The entire incident was caught on MTA security cameras aboard the train and an image of the suspect wearing a yellow hoodie was circulated by the NYPD.

Police have not confirmed the victim’s identity and an official cause of death has not been revealed. However, Gonzalez’s estranged wife told the New York Daily News that he struggled with alcoholism and cirrhosis.

“Slowly, he just became an alcoholic,” Teresa Gonzalez told the news outlet, adding she had not seen him in five years. “He was putting the alcohol over everything else.”

Rojas, who has no prior arrests in New York City, officials said, was expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday.