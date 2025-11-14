The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man was killed in a shootout with police in New York City after pulling a gun on multiple people and threatening to shoot up a hospital, cops say.

The man was in an elevator in a residential building in Manhattan’s Upper East Side around 7 p.m. Thursday when he spoke to another man and then pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, according to NYPD.

The man then went to a nearby deli, pointed a gun at a worker behind the counter and told him to call 911, saying he was going to a hospital to shoot it up.

Shortly after, the man briefly entered Mount Sinai Medical Center before leaving and placing a firearm on the ground, police said. He then went back inside, where he told a police officer working a paid security job that he had a gun.

When the officer tried to escort him out, they struggled, the man retrieved his gun and the officer called for backup, police said.

open image in gallery Mount Sinai Hospital in the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

The man then walked down the street and encountered police officers in vehicles. Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said the man immediately fired his gun at the officers when they got out of their vehicles. The officers returned fire and hit him, he said.

Officers took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“Every day, our officers put on their uniforms and they encounter dangerous situations across this city. But it’s another kind of danger when someone goes into a deli and hospital with a gun and opens fire directly at the NYPD,” Rivera said.

Rivera didn't provide details about the man.

A separate shooting Thursday night at a hospital 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of the city in Newburgh left a 45-year-old man dead. The man brandished a knife and attacked a security guard after pulling a fire alarm in the emergency room lobby of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital. A hospital security guard fired one round at the attacker, who was later pronounced dead, according to Newburgh police.

A woman who was nearby suffered an apparently non-life threatening injury, police said.