A New York City couple was left beaten and bloodied after trying to stop an unruly mob from descending onto their neighborhood during an out-of-control car meet-up that ended with vehicles on fire.

Wild footage shared by New York City Council member Vickie Paladino shows the rowdy group of reckless drivers doing donuts and speeding over lawns just after midnight Sunday in Malba, an affluent area of Queens.

The councilwoman said a private security guard attempted to calm the situation, but was attacked by the mob – who then set his vehicle on fire. The video shows members of the mob watching as cars speed around the blazing vehicle.

Another victim, Blake Ferrer, and his wife were attacked after trying to get the rowdy group off their property.

“When I came out, I said, ‘Bro, you gotta get the f*** off my property,’ and that’s when it all started,” Ferrer The New York Post.

A New York City couple was left beaten after trying to stop an unruly mob that set a car on fire in their neighborhood over the weekend ( X/ @VickieforNYC )

A group of about a dozen people kicked, punched and stomped on Ferrer, who was left with a broken nose and ribs. His wife was also struck in the attack.

Ferrer was “lucky he wasn’t killed,” Paladino, who represents the neighborhood, told The Post.

Larry Rusch, 59, who owns a security company and had his car set on fire, told the outlet it “was a complete melee.”

Rusch says he parked his car in the middle of the intersection to stop the group from recklessly speeding around the neighborhood, but they later set his vehicle on fire using fireworks.

A woman who saw the security guard’s car on fire ran over and witnessed her neighbor being assaulted, as his wife desperately called the police.

“The police have been very responsive to everything, unfortunately, last night, that wasn’t the case. While she was on the phone, it took them 45 minutes, I stayed with him until the police arrived,” the neighbor told ABC 7 New York.

Other footage shared by Palladino showed the Queens couple getting beaten up by some of the rowdy drivers who had been speeding through their neighborhood ( X /@VickieforNYC )

Neighbors gathered Sunday night to call for an increased police presence. Meanwhile, their councilmember, Palladino, says even more can be done.

“I have had DOT [Department of Transportation] here at least a dozen times explaining to them what needs to be done with speed bumps,” Palladino said.

On social media, Palladino noted that several armed residents “exercised extreme restraint.”

“However, that level of restraint is not guaranteed. If the city refuses to do what’s necessary, the people might,” she warned.