A 68-year-old woman in Florida has been arrested for stabbing an elderly man to death inside a senior living facility, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a senior living facility on Norfolk Boulevard on Tuesday morning, where they found Robert Tucker, 73, dead in the building's lobby. He had suffered numerous stab wounds and passed away on the scene.

The deputies noted a trail of blood leading away from Tucker and deeper into the facility. They followed the trail to a residential unit inside the building and found 68-year-old Carol Carroll.

After deputies spoke to Carroll and reviewed evidence gathered from the site, they placed her under arrest and charged her with Tucker's murder.

Deputies said that Carroll and Tucker knew each other.

According to a report in the Florida Times-Union, they had a child together, and he moved into facility when she did.

Tucker's sons told investigators that they had never seen Carroll get violent, but noted that she also suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to a May 13 arrest report.

Carroll reportedly told investigators that she had been hit, but they were unable to find evidence corroborating her claims.

Following her arrest, Carroll remained in jail for two days and was then charged with second-degree murder. Her first court hearing is scheduled for June 4, and will be handled by an attorney from the state's Public Defender's Office.