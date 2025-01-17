Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

One dead at North Carolina’s North Hills mall as Raleigh police rush to scene of ‘active shooter’

Three people have been shot in an affluent part of North Carolina

Michelle Del Rey
Washington D.C.
Friday 17 January 2025 12:52 EST
At least one person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall in North Carolina
At least one person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall in North Carolina (The Independent)

Authorities in North Carolina are responding to a shooting at a shopping center where at least one person has been killed.

The incident took place at the North Hills Mall, in an affluent area of Raleigh. While the call was initially for an ‘active shooter,’ police later confirmed it was not a traditional ‘active shooter’ situation, according to WRAL.

Two other victims sustained gunshot wounds. One adult male is in critical condition and another has non-life-threatening injuries, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

Numerous officers were spotted near the mall after the shooting was reported. Officials are asking shoppers to avoid the area as nearby roads remain close. Residents are being asked to seek alternative routes.

Officials did not release additional information or identify the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in