Authorities in North Carolina are responding to a shooting at a shopping center where at least one person has been killed.

The incident took place at the North Hills Mall, in an affluent area of Raleigh. While the call was initially for an ‘active shooter,’ police later confirmed it was not a traditional ‘active shooter’ situation, according to WRAL.

Two other victims sustained gunshot wounds. One adult male is in critical condition and another has non-life-threatening injuries, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

Numerous officers were spotted near the mall after the shooting was reported. Officials are asking shoppers to avoid the area as nearby roads remain close. Residents are being asked to seek alternative routes.

Officials did not release additional information or identify the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story...