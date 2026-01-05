The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A beloved North Carolina teacher was killed this weekend while pleading for help from an emergency dispatcher during a home invasion.

Zoe Welsh, 57, was found critically injured by police officers, minutes after she called 911 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday from her home in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Police said Welsh had called 911 to report that a man was inside her home on the 800 block of Clay Street. While she was on the line, the intruder began beating her.

On a recording, a dispatcher is heard at 6:34 a.m., stating: “The complainant was screaming, but I am silent now.”

Minutes later, officers arrived at the home for a reported burglary in progress. One reported a smashed front window at the home and then said: “I have a female down. She’s got a severe hemorrhage to the left side of her head.”

Police said Zoe Welsh had called 911 to report that a man was inside her home on Saturday. While she was on the line, the intruder began beating her.

Welsh, who was critically injured, was taken to hospital, where she died.

Officers searched the neighborhood, and located Ryan Camacho, 36, who was taken into custody. He has been charged with murder and felony burglary. Police said Camacho and Welsh do not appear to have known each other.

Public records show Camacho has a criminal history dating back to 2005, including a 2019 conviction for discharging a firearm into an occupied Wake County property, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

He was also convicted of seven misdemeanors in Durham County in November 2024, one of them for breaking and entering. Records from the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections indicate he has spent more than five years incarcerated and was most recently jailed earlier this year for violating post-release conditions.

Welsh was a longtime science teacher at Ravenscroft School in North Raleigh and a former educator in the Wake County Public Schools system. A mother-of-two, she had taught at Ravenscroft since 2006 and previously served as chair of the Upper School science department.

“The Ravenscroft community is devastated by the loss of our beloved colleague and friend Zoe Welsh,” a school spokesperson told ABC11. “Zoe has been a cornerstone of our Upper School Science Department and the Ravenscroft community for years. Her loss is deeply felt by all of us who had the privilege of working with her and learning in her classroom.”

Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce called the killing a loss for the entire community.

“I am deeply heartbroken for this mother, friend, and mentor to many in our community, and for the unimaginable trauma her family must endure,” Boyce said in a statement. “Whenever there is a loss of life in our community, it affects us all.”

Ryan Camacho, 36, was taken into custody and charged with murder and felony burglary. Police said Camacho and Welsh do not appear to have known each other.

He added that the arrest “sends a strong message that criminal acts will not be tolerated in the City of Raleigh” and praised officers for their swift response.

Ravenscroft School said grief counseling and support resources will be available for students, faculty and staff as classes resume Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” the school said.

Camacho’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday. The case remains under investigation.