Mass shooting at house party in quiet North Carolina town leaves one dead and 11 hospitilizaed

One of the victims is still in critical condition

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, DC
Sunday 01 June 2025 13:45 EDT
Police presence near the scene of a mass shooting that left one person dead and 11 injured in Hickory, North Carolina
Police presence near the scene of a mass shooting that left one person dead and 11 injured in Hickory, North Carolina (WBTV)

One person was killed and 11 others injured during a mass shooting in Hickory, North Carolina, according to police.

Police were called to respond to a home in Hickory — which is about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte — at around 12:45 am on Sunday. When they arrived, they found 12 victims wounded, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

“The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and ... Hickory Police Department responded to a report of multiple persons shot at a residence on Walnut Acres Dr., which is located in the Mountain View community of southwest Catawba County,” the sheriff's office said in a news release.

One of the victims died, and another is in critical condition, police said. Others remain hospitalized, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 100 people were at a house party when at least one person started shooting, investigators told WSOC. Witnesses told the outlet that many of those at the party attended local high schools.

No arrests have been made and the police have not released any further information about any suspects. The Hickory Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations are working alongside the sheriff's office to investigate the shooting.

Witnesses told local media that many of those at the party attended local high schools.
Witnesses told local media that many of those at the party attended local high schools. (WBTV)

The sheriff's office told WBTV that it is still working to determine a motive for the shooting and to identify the individual or individuals responsible.

The broadcaster also asked the local school district if any of its students had been involved in the attack, but the school said that at the time of the call they had not received any information suggesting a student had been involved.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.

