Stabbing at North Carolina high school leaves one student dead, another injured

A stabbing at a high school in central North Carolina on Tuesday left one student dead and another injured, authorities said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough reported that officers at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem called for assistance shortly after 11 a.m.

“We responded to an altercation between two students,” Kimbrough said at a news conference, noting that “there was a loss of life.”

In an email to families and staff, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps confirmed that one student had died and another had been injured.

( Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP )

Kimbrough did not take questions at the news conference, citing the ongoing investigation. No information about potential charges was discussed. Sheriff's office spokesperson Krista Karcher said later that a stabbing had occurred and that the injured person was treated at a hospital and released.

Gov. Josh Stein, in a message on the social platform X, called what happened “shocking and horrible” and said he was praying for all students and their loved ones.

Phipps, who started in his post just last week, said at the news conference that it was the “worst nightmare of any educator. We hurt when our students hurt, and this is the ultimate hurt that we can possibly feel.”

North Forsyth High School will be closed Wednesday, he said, and a crisis team will be in place for staff and when students return.