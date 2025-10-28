North Carolina dad confessed to killing his four kids and hiding their bodies in the trunk of his car, police say
The Zebulon man’s 3-year-old son was found unharmed, while he allegedly killed his four other kids
A North Carolina man is in jail after he called 911 on Monday and confessed to murdering his four children, then hiding their bodies.
Wellington Delano Dickens III, 38, has been charged with one count of murder in the death of his juvenile child.
Police say Dickens is expected to face multiple other charges after he admitted to killing his three children, ages 6, 9 and 10, as well as his 18-year-old stepchild.
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said Dickens’ 3-year-old child was found unharmed inside his Zebulon home.
"Mr. Dickens stated to deputies his 3-year-old son was inside the house alive, and four of his other children were deceased inside the trunk of a vehicle in the garage of the residence," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies believe the human remains in the trunk had been there for an extended period of time.
Dickens is being held without bond. His first court appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.
This investigation is ongoing.