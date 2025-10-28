The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A North Carolina man is in jail after he called 911 on Monday and confessed to murdering his four children, then hiding their bodies.

Wellington Delano Dickens III, 38, has been charged with one count of murder in the death of his juvenile child.

Police say Dickens is expected to face multiple other charges after he admitted to killing his three children, ages 6, 9 and 10, as well as his 18-year-old stepchild.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said Dickens’ 3-year-old child was found unharmed inside his Zebulon home.

"Mr. Dickens stated to deputies his 3-year-old son was inside the house alive, and four of his other children were deceased inside the trunk of a vehicle in the garage of the residence," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

open image in gallery Wellington Delano Dickens III, 38, called 911 and told them he murdered his four kids and put their bodies in the trunk of his car ( Johnston County Sheriff’s Office )

Deputies believe the human remains in the trunk had been there for an extended period of time.

Dickens is being held without bond. His first court appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.

This investigation is ongoing.