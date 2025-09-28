The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three people are dead and at least eight others injured after a gunman on a boat opened fire on patrons at a waterfront bar in a coastal North Carolina town, officials said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in front of American Fish Company at Southport Yacht Basin, according to City of Southport spokesperson ChyAnn Ketchum.

The suspect fled on the boat, and a person matching the shooter’s description was later detained by the U.S. Coast Guard at a public boat ramp in Oak Island, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said.

Nigel Edge, 40, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, WECT reported. He is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center with no bond and is set to be in court on Monday.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

open image in gallery Nigel Edge faces charges in the shooting at American Fish Company in Southport on Saturday night ( Brunswick County Sheriff's Office )

The victims killed in the shooting have not been publicly identified.

Coring said “possibly six” injured people were being treated at hospitals, though the city initially reported eight. No details on their conditions were released.

The incident initially drew an active shooter response, with the city urging residents to stay inside and report suspicious activity. Multiple agencies, including the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and ATF, are assisting.

Coring called it “a very tragic night” for the tight-knit coastal community.

“We’re a small community, one of the communities where everybody knows everybody,” the chief said. “It’s just a very tragic night.”