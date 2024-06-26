The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A group of unidentified suspects in North Carolina assaulted a family and ransacked their home in a nightmarish incident involving duct tape and hot butter knives.

Harnett County Sheriff’s officers responded to the scene around 2am on June 15 in Spout Springs, near Fayetteville.

Five or six male suspects pulled up in a silver Dodge Challenger and entered through an open door in the garage, where the husband, wife, their daughter, and her friend were hanging out. They then forced the victims to move into the house, WRAL reported.

The suspects restrained the victims with duct tape before torturing them with kitchenware, Law & Crime reported.

The Dodge Challenger that the suspects arrived in was captured on surveillance footage ( Harnett County Sheriff’s Office )

“They took and put a knife and fork — like a butter knife — on top of the stove and heated it up and they just started sticking it to the bodies,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats told Law & Crime. “They were trying to get them to tell them where their money and guns were.”

Although the suspects did not take any cash or firearms, they stole two cars, the sheriff’s office said.

The husband, wife and daughter were treated at UNC Chapel Hill medical center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A sister of the homeowner set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help with health care costs and “assist with anything they need to support them in navigating this traumatic and invasive event.”

The fundraiser had raked in more than $16,000 by Wednesday. “My sister and her family unit are suffering physically, emotionally and mentally. Our extended family and close friends are devastated. Their home was vandalized and their peace of mind and safety will never feel the same,” the fundraiser organizer wrote.

It is unclear if any suspects have been arrested. The Independent has emailed the sheriff’s office for comment.