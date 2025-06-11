Amber alert issued for 3-year-old girl who was kidnapped at gunpoint

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Authorities in New Castle County, Delaware, have issued an Amber Alert for 3‑year‑old Nola Dinkins, who was abducted at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

According to police, Dinkins’ mother pulled over on the 500 block of Gender Road in Newark around 7:16 p.m. after her daughter became upset.

As the mother spoke to Dinkins, a man, described as a white male in his mid‑40s, about six feet tall, bald with a faint peach‑fuzz beard, approached and forcibly took the toddler at gunpoint.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and gray basketball shorts and was armed with a handgun. He fled in an older model black or dark-colored SUV, likely a Ford or Chevrolet, with rust or dirt on its exterior. The vehicle was reportedly driven by a white woman with blonde hair, believed to be an accomplice.

Dinkins is described as a Black female, about three feet tall, weighing roughly 25 pounds, with black hair styled in a bun and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings, and white shoes.

open image in gallery Nola Dinkins, 3, has been missing in Newark, Delaware, since Tuesday evening. ( New Castle County Police )

Following the abduction, New Castle County police canvassed the area around the Liberty Pointe Apartments and nearby neighborhoods. Search efforts continued overnight, with an initial pause around 2:40 a.m. before resuming early Wednesday morning, as detectives review surveillance footage and pursue all possible leads.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911.