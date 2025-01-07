The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A TikToker who gained notoriety for dangerously speeding down highways has taken a sweetheart plea deal after killing six people in a crash.

Noah Galle, 20, took a guilty plea and agreed to serve a 12-year prison sentence after he drove 150mph in a $100,000 BMW and smashed into the back of an SUV, killing all six of the passengers during a January 2022 wreck in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Galle, who is the son of a prominent attorney, Craig Galle, could have faced a 55-year sentence for causing the deadly car crash, the Palm Beach Post reported.

He became prominent on TikTok by offering $25 to any followers who could correctly guess how fast he drove as she shared videos bombing down highways.

At a court hearing on Monday, Galle got his defense attorney, Liz Parker, to read out his statement of remorse instead of doing it himself, the paper reported. Perkins said that Galle “wished every day” that he died in the crash instead of the victims.

It is not stated on his arrest report whether he was recording on the night of the crash near Delray Beach, according to the Post.

The plea deal was negotiated by Galle’s legal team and Chief Assistant State Attorney Al Johnson. It comes as Alexcia Cox was sworn in as the county’s new state attorney on Tuesday, replacing Dave Aronberg who had been in the position since 2013.

The victims of the crash, Mirlaine Julceus, 45, Remize Michel, 53, Marie Louis, 60, Michel Saint, 77, Filaine Dieu, 46 and Vanice Percina, 29, were carpooling together from the farm where they worked on January 27, 2022, when their Nissan Rouge was struck at the back by Galle, who was 17 at the time.

Family members of the victims did not attend Monday’s hearing.

open image in gallery Noah Galle received a 12-year prison sentence for the deaths of six people in a 2022 crash. He had risen to fame on TikTok before the crash ( Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office )

The 12-year sentence was met with anger by some in the community, with many commenting on the Facebook profile of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to air their views.

“12 years is a joke!” one person said. “Shameful sentencing for 6 innocent lives and numerous affected family members who will relive this trauma the rest of their lives,” another wrote.

Johnson issued a statement following sentencing where he said that the families of the victims did not object and the prosecution felt it was an “appropriate resolution.”

“The victims’ families have written to us that they did not object to this plea,” Johnson said. “Some of them didn’t even want him to go to jail at all.

“One wanted us to drop the case entirely. What is the proper sentence in the case like this? No amount of prison time will bring the victims back to their families. We feel this is an appropriate resolution. This case is a tragedy.”

Speaking outside of court when asked about the sentencing, Johnson reportedly told the Post: “This is under the Dave Aronberg administration. I’m not going to comment past that, because it’s not really appropriate."

Circuit Judge Sherri Collins ordered Galle to post a one-minute video on social media talking about the importance of safe driving. He was also ordered to complete 800 hours of community service and take a 12-hour driving course.

Galle was also ordered to attend a panel where he will hear stories from crash victims about how injuries from dangerous driving have affected their lives.

His driver’s license has been revoked for three years.