The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Wisconsin teenager accused of murdering his parents followed a neo-Nazi “cult” and hoped to further a plot to overthrow the U.S. government, including killing President Donald Trump, prosecutors say.

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of killing his mother Tatiana Casap and his step-father Donald Mayer in their Waukesha home on February 11, according to the criminal complaint filed against him last month. He now faces nine charges, including murder, hiding a corpse and identity theft.

Prosecutors say they’ve linked Casap to The Order of Nine Angles, a neo-Nazi group that originated in the U.K. The organization is considered a “satanic cult” by the FBI with "strong anti-Judaism anti-Christian and anti-western ideologies.”

The group dates its calendar from the birth of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and believes in creating a new world order which emphasizes social darwinism, satanism and fascism, the BBC reports.

open image in gallery Nikita Casap pictured with his parents. The 17-year-old, who is accused of killing his parents, followed a neo-Nazi cult and called for the assassination of President Donald Trump, prosecutors say ( Supplied )

Prosecutors say Casap had written a manifesto calling for Trump’s assassination and other terrorist attacks, according to his arrest warrant reviewed by local outlet WISN. The goal, his manifesto said, was to spark a political revolution and promote white supremacy.

One classmate told investigators that Casap said he was speaking with someone in Russia through the Telegram messaging app, and they concocted a plan to assassinate Trump and overthrow the government, according to investigators.

Casap also told his contact that he wanted to shoot his parents but that he didn’t have a gun, the person told investigators. Later, Casap told the person that he planned to befriend someone with a gun so he could steal it and kill his parents. The 17-year-old described his home life as “perfectly happy” and told his classmate he had “nothing to complain about,” according to the complaint.

Casap was also messaging someone in Russian about apparent plans to escape to Ukraine, prosecutors say. The 17-year-old was originally from Moldova and has relatives overseas.

"How long will I need to hide before I will be moved to Ukraine? One to two months?" Casap reportedly asked.

"So while in Ukraine, l'll be able to live a normal life? Even if when it's found out I did it?" he asked in a later message.

open image in gallery One classmate told investigators that Casap said he was speaking with someone in Russia through the Telegram messaging app, and they concocted a plan to assassinate Trump and overthrow the government together ( Trego County District Court )

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese claims Casap shot his mother twice in the stomach and once in the neck, while he shot his stepfather once in the head. Police didn’t find the couple until two weeks later.

Casap then allegedly continued to live with his parents’ dead bodies until February 23, when he fled with “$14,000 in cash” and contacted another person to obtain fake license plates, said Boese.

Last week, a Waukesha County judge said Casap’s case could move to trial. Meanwhile, prosecutors have hinted further charges could be coming, WISN reports.

The 17-year-old’s bond has been set at $1 million.