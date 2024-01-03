Husband arrested in Las Vegas casino after missing wife found murdered

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested at a casino in Las Vegas in connection with the death of his missing wife, police said.

Arthur Eugene Guty Jr., 55, was arrested at the Mardi Gras Casino after his wife, 26-year-old Nicole Zambrano, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon inside a home along Bierer Avenue, police said.

She had been missing since 24 December.

Police said they found the woman in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head on New Year’s Day.

Officers had been performing a welfare check on the couple’s home after Ms Zambrano, who came to the US from Venezuela, was reported missing by a colleague.

Police said they obtained a search warrant after Guty Jr. was not forthcoming about his wife’s whereabouts.

During the search, a .357 magnum revolver gun was found in a separate room.

Ms Zambrano was married to Guty Jr. for less than a year before she was killed.

Arthur Guty Jr., 55, is accused of killing his wife, 26-year-old Nicole Zambrano (Fayette County District Attorney )

Authorities said Guty Jr. had approximately $100,000 in cash on him at the time of his arrest. Police added they believe the 55-year-old had intended to use the money to leave the country and “avoid any responsibility for what happened.”

Guty Jr. also allegedly did not give police accurate information after officers questioned him.

“It’s an obvious homicide. And he was clearly not willing to come in to speak to us,” said Fayette County district attorney Mike Aubele. “He was on his way, we believe, out of the country, with a significant amount of cash and was going to try to avoid any responsibility for what happened here. So, I would say there’s absolutely a level of callousness here.”

Guty Jr. faces charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

A motive for the attack has not yet been established.