Police raid home of lead volunteer in search for missing woman

Police have raided the home of the lead volunteer in the search for a woman who vanished from central Florida nearly three months ago, according to a local news report.

The home of Terri Rogers was raided on 19 January after the Lake County resident organised several community-wide searches for Nicole Baldwin, who walked out of her Strathmore Circle home in November with no belongings and never returned.

Ms Rogers told News 6 Orlando several of her electronic devices were confiscated during the search, including the laptop of her deceased husband.

“They searched my phone, computer, old laptops, desktops of my deceased husband,” she said.

“I’ve not done anything wrong. All I’ve done was given my time, and my emotions, and my heart and soul for looking for Nicole,” Ms Rogers added.

The Mount Dora Police Department confirmed the raid in a statement.

Terri Rogers, who’s home was raided after organising searches for missing mother Nicole Baldwin (WKMG)

“On Friday, January 19th, the Mount Dora Police Department executed an investigative search warrant related to the continued search for missing person Nicole Baldwin. The status of the investigation is ongoing,” the force said.

Ms Rogers, who has said she doesn’t know Ms Baldwin, told News 6 that police believe she’s withholding information.

She added that the search for the missing mother is personal for her.

“My niece disappeared going on eight months in a very similar situation out of Polk County, and her name was Tonya Whipp,” she said.

Ms Baldwin, a 41-year-old mom of three, was last seen by her daughter on 2 November, when police said she left her home without her purse, wallet, car and Apple Watch, and never returned.

Brett Baldwin, missing Florida woman Nicole Baldwin's husband, was arrested after police allegedly found child sex abuse on his phone (Mount Dora Police Department)

Her husband, Brett Baldwin, was arrested in December and charged in federal court with possession of obscene material after police allegedly found 31 images of child sex abuse on his phone during a search for Ms Baldwin.

However, police have insisted the charge is unrelated to his wife’s disappearance and is being handled by Homeland Security.

Police have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that could help find Ms Baldwin.