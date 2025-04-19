New York woman dies after botched cosmetic surgery by fake doctor, say police

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A young mother who underwent a botched cosmetic surgery carried out by an unlicensed doctor in New York City has died, according to a GoFundMe update posted by the woman’s family.

Maria Penaloza Cabrera passed away on April 11, weeks after undergoing a butt lift implant removal procedure at her home on March 28.

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, 38, allegedly performed the procedure at the woman’s home in Queens, New York, and administered lidocaine to Cabrera through a syringe, which prompted her to go into cardiac arrest.

She was transferred to a hospital, where doctors determined she had no brain activity and was “not likely to survive” the ordeal, according to USA Today.

Hoyos-Foronda was taken into custody the day of the attempted procedure as he tried to flee the country to Colombia. He was arrested at John F Kennedy International Airport. Police charged him with practicing medicine without a license and second-degree assault.

open image in gallery Felipe Hoyos-Foronda in an undated photo released by the New York City Police Department ( NYPD )

Authorities said Hoyos-Foronda advertised his unlicensed medical practice on TikTok, with prices for procedures, including Botox. Several of his posts included videos and photos of people undergoing procedures.

Officials have not yet determined the woman’s cause of death, but the Chief Medical Examiner is undertaking an investigation.

The GoFundMe page has raised just over $6,000 out of a $20,000 goal to help the woman’s relatives travel to the U.S. from Colombia. She leaves behind two young children.